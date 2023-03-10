Open in App
GMA

Anne Hathaway turns heads in little black dress and platform boots at Versace show

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242aEr_0lEhYhZi00

Anne Hathaway is turning a lot of heads with her latest look.

While attending Versace's Fall/Winter 2023 show, the "Princess Diaries" actress was photographed wearing a black crocodile-like textured minidress, sheer tights and pointy platform boots.

She completed the look with a dark pair of shades and Bulgari jewels.

Later that day, Hathaway kept her Versace stride going by wearing another black dress from the luxury label for the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSUV8_0lEhYhZi00
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images - PHOTO: Anne Hathaway attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Many other celebrities were in attendance for the Versace show. Other notables include Cher, Dua Lipa, Pamela Anderson, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton.

Gabrielle Union-Wade posted a photo alongside her husband Dwayne Wade attending the show. She wore a black hooded ensemble with a deep-V neckline while he wore a vibrant tangerine-toned suit.

This season's Versace show took place near Los Angeles and starred top models such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

The collection included everything from stylish all-black looks to colorful printed dresses.

The Italian luxury fashion house posted a video from the show along with a caption from Donatella Versace that reads, "For me, Los Angeles is a natural home for us because we share the DNA of energy, power, creativity, and imagination. Together at this show we share those values around the globe."

