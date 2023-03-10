USF fires men's basketball coach Brian Gregory

The University of South Florida fired men's basketball coach Brian Gregory effective immediately, the school announced Friday.

Gregory came to Tampa after spending the 2016-17 season as a consultant with Michigan State. Prior to that, he had an eight-year head coaching run at Dayton and a six-year stint as the head coach at Georgia Tech.

He leaves the Bulls after compiling a 79-107 record as the head coach. Gregory hasn't had a team he coached post a winning conference record since the 2008-09 season.

"Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said. “Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball. We thank Brian and his family for all they have done for USF and wish them the very best in their journey.”

USF said it will commence a national search for a new men's basketball head coach.