Best public elementary schools in New York

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in New York using rankings from Niche .

#25. John F. Kennedy School



- School district: Great Neck Public Schools

- Enrollment: 441 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#24. George A. Jackson School



- School district: Jericho Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 483 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Greenville School



- School district: Edgemont Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 555 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Robbins Lane Elementary School



- School district: Syosset Central School District

- Enrollment: 448 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. Saddle Rock School



- School district: Great Neck Public Schools

- Enrollment: 527 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Cantiague Elementary School



- School district: Jericho Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 382 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. KIPP STAR College Prep Charter School



- School district: New York

- Enrollment: 828 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Greenacres Elementary School



- School district: Scarsdale Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 303 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Success Academy Charter School - Bed-Stuy 1 and Bed-Stuy Middle School



- School district: Brooklyn

- Enrollment: 752 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Willits Elementary School



- School district: Syosset Central School District

- Enrollment: 302 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Nassakeag Elementary School



- School district: Three Village Central School District

- Enrollment: 449 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Berry Hill Elementary School



- School district: Syosset Central School District

- Enrollment: 383 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. East Hills Elementary School



- School district: Roslyn Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 524 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. South Grove Elementary School



- School district: Syosset Central School District

- Enrollment: 399 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Lakeville Elementary School



- School district: Great Neck Public Schools

- Enrollment: 743 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Quaker Ridge School



- School district: Scarsdale Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 517 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Heathcote School



- School district: Scarsdale Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 349 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Fox Meadow School



- School district: Scarsdale Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 425 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Baylis Elementary School



- School district: Syosset Central School District

- Enrollment: 418 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Edgewood School



- School district: Scarsdale Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 369 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Walt Whitman Elementary School



- School district: Syosset Central School District

- Enrollment: 323 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Jeffrey Ratner Robert Seaman Elementary School



- School district: Jericho Union Free School District

- Enrollment: 278 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Village Elementary School



- School district: Syosset Central School District

- Enrollment: 410 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. E.M. Baker School



- School district: Great Neck Public Schools

- Enrollment: 685 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. New Explorations into Science, Technology & Math School



- School district: New York City Geographic District No. 1

- Enrollment: 1,797 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+