Best public elementary schools in Georgia

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Best public elementary schools in Georgia

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Georgia using rankings from Niche .

#18. Lake Oconee Academy Elementary

- School district: Greene County School System
- Enrollment: 1,168 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#17. Kelly Mill Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 1,111 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#16. Midway Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 892 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#15. Vickery Creek Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 1,273 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#14. Buford Academy

- School district: Buford City Schools
- Enrollment: 1,191 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#13. Daves Creek Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 1,199 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. International Charter School of Atlanta

- School district: Roswell
- Enrollment: 830 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Haw Creek Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 956 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. Settles Bridge Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 987 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Sharon Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 880 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. George W. Whitlow Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 1,338 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Malcom Bridge Elementary School

- School district: Oconee County Schools
- Enrollment: 373 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Oconee County Elementary School

- School district: Oconee County Schools
- Enrollment: 438 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Shiloh Point Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 1,323 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Johns Creek Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 998 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Brookwood Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 992 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Big Creek Elementary School

- School district: Forsyth County Schools
- Enrollment: 612 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Dove Creek Elementary School

- School district: Oconee County Schools
- Enrollment: 572 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

