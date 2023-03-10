Open in App
California State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in California

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uXWg_0lEhYVvs00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in California

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in California using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#25. Elevate Elementary School

- School district: San Diego
- Enrollment: 366 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#24. Rolling Hills Elementary School

- School district: Poway Unified School District
- Enrollment: 419 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#23. Addison Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 319 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. El Morro Elementary School

- School district: Laguna Beach Unified School District
- Enrollment: 423 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#21. Vista Verde

- School district: Irvine Unified School District
- Enrollment: 462 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. El Carmelo Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 295 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Marengo Elementary School

- School district: South Pasadena Unified School District
- Enrollment: 749 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Herbert Hoover Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 352 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Palo Verde Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 337 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Park Village Elementary School

- School district: Poway Unified School District
- Enrollment: 550 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Montecito Union

- School district: Santa Barbara
- Enrollment: 374 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Fairmeadow Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 360 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Ohlone Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 438 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Carver Elementary School

- School district: San Marino Unified School District
- Enrollment: 595 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Point Vicente Elementary School

- School district: Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District
- Enrollment: 296 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Valentine Elementary School

- School district: San Marino Unified School District
- Enrollment: 609 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Yu Ming Charter School

- School district: Oakland
- Enrollment: 555 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Paradise Canyon Elementary School

- School district: La Canada Unified School District
- Enrollment: 680 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Walter Hays Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 259 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. La Canada Elementary School

- School district: La Canada Unified School District
- Enrollment: 622 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Lucille M. Nixon Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 359 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Palm Crest Elementary School

- School district: La Canada Unified School District
- Enrollment: 620 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Duveneck Elementary School

- School district: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Enrollment: 340 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Woodside Elementary School

- School district: Woodside
- Enrollment: 368 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Granada Hills Charter

- School district: Granada Hills
- Enrollment: 5,462 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

