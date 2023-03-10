Open in App
Oklahoma State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Oklahoma

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454Pb3_0lEhYSHh00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Oklahoma using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#10. Banner Public School

- School district: El Reno
- Enrollment: 260 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. John W. Rex Charter Elementary School

- School district: Oklahoma City
- Enrollment: 717 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. White Oak Public School

- School district: Vinita
- Enrollment: 26 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Cleora Public School

- School district: Afton
- Enrollment: 167 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Denison Public School

- School district: Idabel
- Enrollment: 295 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Whitebead Public School

- School district: Pauls Valley
- Enrollment: 365 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Oakdale Public School

- School district: Edmond
- Enrollment: 652 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Flower Mound Public School

- School district: Lawton
- Enrollment: 330 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Pioneer Public School

- School district: Chickasha
- Enrollment: 385 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Cottonwood Public School

- School district: Coalgate
- Enrollment: 156 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

