Arkansas State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Arkansas

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Arkansas using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#2. Central Park at Morning Star

- School district: Bentonville Public Schools
- Enrollment: 768 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. Willowbrook Elementary School

- School district: Bentonville Public Schools
- Enrollment: 853 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

