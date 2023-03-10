Open in App
Louisiana State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Louisiana

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Louisiana using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#4. Belle Chasse Academy

- School district: Belle Chasse
- Enrollment: 876 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. A.E. Phillips Laboratory School

- School district: Ruston
- Enrollment: 390 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. V.B. Glencoe Charter School

- School district: Franklin
- Enrollment: 421 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Lusher Charter School

- School district: New Orleans
- Enrollment: 1,883 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

