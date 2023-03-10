Open in App
Vermont State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M55G0_0lEhYKT700

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Vermont

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Vermont using rankings from Niche .

#2. Killington Elementary School

- School district: Killington
- Enrollment: 121 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Weybridge Elementary School

- School district: Middlebury
- Enrollment: 39 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

