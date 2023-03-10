Open in App
Ohio State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Ohio

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Ohio using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#24. Smith Elementary School

- School district: Oakwood City School District
- Enrollment: 439 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#23. Indian Springs Elementary School

- School district: Olentangy Local School District
- Enrollment: 577 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#22. Oak Creek Elementary School

- School district: Olentangy Local School District
- Enrollment: 677 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. Eli Pinney Elementary School

- School district: Dublin City Schools
- Enrollment: 492 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. Ottawa Hills Elementary School

- School district: Ottawa Hills Local School District
- Enrollment: 522 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Alum Creek Elementary School

- School district: Olentangy Local School District
- Enrollment: 537 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Scottish Corners Elementary School

- School district: Dublin City Schools
- Enrollment: 538 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Mary Emma Bailey Elementary School

- School district: Dublin City Schools
- Enrollment: 551 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Vermont Avenue Elementary School

- School district: Wyoming City Schools
- Enrollment: 212 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Westpark Community Elementary School

- School district: Cleveland
- Enrollment: 276 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Kensington Intermediate School

- School district: Rocky River City School District
- Enrollment: 528 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Indian Hill Elementary School

- School district: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
- Enrollment: 519 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Glacier Ridge Elementary School

- School district: Dublin City Schools
- Enrollment: 536 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Symmes Elementary School

- School district: Sycamore Community School District
- Enrollment: 563 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Deer Run Elementary School

- School district: Dublin City Schools
- Enrollment: 405 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Wyandot Elementary School

- School district: Dublin City Schools
- Enrollment: 551 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Blue Ash Elementary School

- School district: Sycamore Community School District
- Enrollment: 553 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Hilltop Elementary School

- School district: Beachwood City School District
- Enrollment: 277 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Montgomery Elementary School

- School district: Sycamore Community School District
- Enrollment: 486 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Maple Dale Elementary School

- School district: Sycamore Community School District
- Enrollment: 624 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Grace L. Roxbury Elementary School

- School district: Solon City School District
- Enrollment: 504 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Menlo Park Academy

- School district: Cleveland
- Enrollment: 504 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Dorothy E. Lewis Elementary School

- School district: Solon City School District
- Enrollment: 521 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Parkside Elementary School

- School district: Solon City School District
- Enrollment: 485 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

