Best public elementary schools in Washington

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Washington using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#15. Sunrise Elementary School



- School district: Northshore School District

- Enrollment: 378 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Capt. Charles Wilkes Elementary School



- School district: Bainbridge Island School District

- Enrollment: 313 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Albert Einstein Elementary School



- School district: Lake Washington School District

- Enrollment: 440 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Shelton View Elementary School



- School district: Northshore School District

- Enrollment: 410 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Rosa Parks Elementary School



- School district: Lake Washington School District

- Enrollment: 603 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Island Park Elementary School



- School district: Mercer Island School District

- Enrollment: 366 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Cougar Ridge Elementary School



- School district: Issaquah School District

- Enrollment: 522 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Horace Mann Elementary School



- School district: Lake Washington School District

- Enrollment: 352 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Norman Rockwell Elementary School



- School district: Lake Washington School District

- Enrollment: 514 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. West Mercer Elementary School



- School district: Mercer Island School District

- Enrollment: 428 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Lakeridge Elementary School



- School district: Mercer Island School District

- Enrollment: 404 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Rachel Carson Elementary School



- School district: Lake Washington School District

- Enrollment: 488 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Capt. Johnston Blakely Elementary School



- School district: Bainbridge Island School District

- Enrollment: 274 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Ordway Elementary School



- School district: Bainbridge Island School District

- Enrollment: 318 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Ella Baker Elementary School



- School district: Lake Washington School District

- Enrollment: 504 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+