Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Missouri

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Missouri using rankings from Niche .

#17. Voy Spears Jr. Elementary School



- School district: Blue Springs R-IV School District

- Enrollment: 514 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Pierremont Elementary School



- School district: Parkway School District

- Enrollment: 467 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. Henry Elementary School



- School district: Parkway School District

- Enrollment: 549 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Kehrs Mill Elementary School



- School district: Rockwood R-VI School District

- Enrollment: 529 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Chesterfield Elementary School



- School district: Rockwood R-VI School District

- Enrollment: 383 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Wild Horse Elementary School



- School district: Rockwood R-VI School District

- Enrollment: 439 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Mark Twain Elementary School



- School district: Brentwood School District

- Enrollment: 178 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Spoede Elementary School



- School district: Ladue School District

- Enrollment: 399 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. James Walker Elementary School



- School district: Blue Springs R-IV School District

- Enrollment: 458 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Reed Elementary School



- School district: Ladue School District

- Enrollment: 347 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Conway Elementary School



- School district: Ladue School District

- Enrollment: 351 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. McKelvey Elementary School



- School district: Parkway School District

- Enrollment: 706 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Old Bonhomme Elementary School



- School district: Ladue School District

- Enrollment: 409 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Glenridge Elementary School



- School district: School District of Clayton

- Enrollment: 322 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Ralph M. Captain Elementary School



- School district: School District of Clayton

- Enrollment: 324 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Meramec Elementary School



- School district: School District of Clayton

- Enrollment: 333 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Ladue Fifth Grade Center



- School district: Ladue School District

- Enrollment: 325 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+