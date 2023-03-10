Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Kansas

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Kansas using rankings from Niche .

#13. Wolf Springs Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 469 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Blue River Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 457 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Overland Trail Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 594 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. Timber Creek Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 607 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Heartland Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 368 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Cottonwood Point Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 378 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Morse Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 377 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Cedar Hills Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 596 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Valley Park Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 643 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Harmony Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 505 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Oak Hill Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 439 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Lakewood Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 562 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Sunset Ridge Elementary School



- School district: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

- Enrollment: 419 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+