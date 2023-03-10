Open in App
Utah State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Utah

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Utah

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Utah using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#6. Ranches Academy

- School district: Eagle Mountain
- Enrollment: 371 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A

#5. North Star Academy

- School district: Bluffdale
- Enrollment: 530 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Lincoln Academy

- School district: Pleasant Grove
- Enrollment: 881 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Canyon Rim Academy

- School district: Salt Lake City
- Enrollment: 524 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Jefferson Academy

- School district: Kaysville
- Enrollment: 682 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Edith Bowen Laboratory School

- School district: Logan
- Enrollment: 355 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

