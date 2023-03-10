Open in App
Colorado State
Best public elementary schools in Colorado

5 days ago

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Colorado using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#3. Challenge School

- School district: Cherry Creek School District
- Enrollment: 542 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Peak to Peak Charter School

- School district: Boulder Valley School District
- Enrollment: 1,453 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Stargate Charter School

- School district: Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Enrollment: 1,551 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

