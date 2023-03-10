Open in App
Maryland State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Maryland

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjhs0_0lEhXLJd00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Maryland using rankings from Niche .

#6. Burning Tree Elementary School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools
- Enrollment: 420 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Cold Spring Elementary School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools
- Enrollment: 317 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Clarksville Elementary School

- School district: Howard County Public Schools
- Enrollment: 501 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Wayside Elementary School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools
- Enrollment: 459 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Carderock Springs Elementary School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools
- Enrollment: 319 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. Stone Mill Elementary School

- School district: Montgomery County Public Schools
- Enrollment: 521 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

