Best public elementary schools in Florida

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Florida using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#6. P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School

- School district: Gainesville
- Enrollment: 1,244 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Pembroke Pines Charter School - FSU Campus

- School district: Pembroke Pines
- Enrollment: 699 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. iPrep Academy

- School district: Miami-Dade County Public Schools
- Enrollment: 899 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Florida State University School

- School district: Tallahassee
- Enrollment: 1,830 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

- School district: Boca Raton
- Enrollment: 1,273 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Pine View School

- School district: Sarasota County Schools
- Enrollment: 1,818 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

