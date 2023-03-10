Aiken City Council could take steps on newest redevelopment plan

Buy Now The Holley House, a strip of motel rooms built in 1981, would be demolished if the city of Aiken and the Savannah River National Laboratory are able to develop and complete plans to build a workforce development center on the site of the building and Warneke Cleaners. (Matthew Christian/Aiken Standard) Staff Photo by Matthew Christian

The Aiken City Council could take three steps to move forward on the city's newest redevelopment plans Monday evening.

The city council is expected to consider approving a resolution authorizing an agreement with the Aiken Corporation for services related to the project at a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers on the third floor of the Municipal Building located at 111 Chesterfield St. S.W.

The announced plans for the downtown redevelopment project include the demolition of the Warneke Cleaners building and the Holley House, also known as the Hotel Aiken annex, and construction of a T-shaped workforce development center for the Savannah River National Laboratory on the sites.

The buildings fronting Richland Avenue, including the C.C. Johnson Drug Store building, would be rehabilitated to serve as retail space. The plan calls for Warneke Cleaners to move into one of the new retail spaces.

Plans also call for the development of a surface parking lot across from St. John's United Methodist Church and the possible construction of a parking structure at the Municipal Building.

The agreement calls for the Aiken Corporation to assist the city with engagement and communication with the public and pre-development work on the workforce development center and rehabilitations at a cost not to exceed $250,000.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the city and Aiken Corporation are also using McMillan Pazden Smith for ongoing due diligence on the project.

The council is also expected to consider a resolution authorizing an agreement with Aiken County to facilitate the receipt of $26.2 million in funds from the state's settlement with the federal government over plutonium stored at the Savannah River Site.

An ordinance amending the city's budget to spend the funds was included on the agenda for the council's Feb. 11 meeting but was removed at the beginning of the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the city council is expected to meet as the Aiken Municipal Development Commission at 5 p.m. to consider approving a resolution asking the city council to approve the Municipal Development Commission transferring the properties to be redeveloped as part of the downtown redevelopment as well as the Hotel Aiken and the Beckman Building to the city.

Also on the agenda for Monday's city council meeting are the second and final readings of ordinances:

— Annexing and zoning a property located at the intersection of East Pine Log Road and Levels Church Road to allow for the construction of a Parker's Kitchen; and

— Annexing and zoning single family homes at 19 Russellwood Court, 1107 Williams Drive and 1892 Huckleberry Lane.

On the agenda for first reading are ordinances:

— Approving changes to the boundaries of the city council districts to account for population changes found by the 2020 Census; and

— Authorizing an agreement with the Municipal Association of South Carolina relating to local revenue services.

Other resolutions scheduled to be considered at the meeting are:

— Approving the spending recommendations of the Accommodations Tax Committee and an amendment for the Visit Aiken project proposed by the committee;

— Requesting the South Carolina Arts Commission designate a cultural district within the city; and

— Authorizing Bedenbaugh to serve as project manager for the Powderhouse Connector.

Appointments to be considered at the meeting are Lisa Handy (reappointment) to the Equine Committee.

The council is also expected to recognize Don Moody for receiving the 2022 South Carolina Tennis Coach of the Year award and being certified as a master tennis performance specialist.

A worksession is scheduled for 6 p.m. to discuss mural paintings by the Soil and Water District Commission and to continue discussion of the operation of the pool at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.