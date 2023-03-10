“Night at The Oscars” returns to the Lobo Theater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Film and Music Experience is bringing back its “Night at The Oscars” event. It’s happening Sunday March 12 at the Historic Lobo Theater, doors open at 5 p.m.

People attending will get a chance to walk the red carpet and watch the awards show while enjoying food and drinks. Guests will also have a chance to win prizes by correctly predicting winners in award categories. For more information on the event visit the Albuquerque Film and Music Experience website.

