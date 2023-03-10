Open in App
North Carolina State
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in North Carolina

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in North Carolina using rankings from Niche .

#23. Pine Lake Preparatory School

- School district: Mooresville
- Enrollment: 1,877 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#22. Ephesus Elementary School

- School district: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
- Enrollment: 374 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. Pine Springs Preparatory Academy

- School district: Holly Springs
- Enrollment: 825 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. Glenwood Elementary School

- School district: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
- Enrollment: 439 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#19. TMSA Triangle - Triangle Math and Science Academy

- School district: Cary
- Enrollment: 946 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#18. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

- School district: Mooresboro
- Enrollment: 1,358 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Envision Science Academy

- School district: Wake Forest
- Enrollment: 726 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Francine Delany New School

- School district: Asheville
- Enrollment: 182 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Magellan Charter School

- School district: Raleigh
- Enrollment: 405 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Summerfield Charter Academy

- School district: Summerfield
- Enrollment: 780 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Rashkis Elementary School

- School district: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
- Enrollment: 451 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Greensboro Academy

- School district: Greensboro
- Enrollment: 758 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Sterling Montessori Academy

- School district: Morrisville
- Enrollment: 616 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Seawell Elementary School

- School district: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
- Enrollment: 481 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Exploris Middle School

- School district: Raleigh
- Enrollment: 453 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Endeavor Charter School

- School district: Wake Forest
- Enrollment: 536 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Lake Norman Charter School

- School district: Huntersville
- Enrollment: 2,207 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. The Expedition School

- School district: Hillsborough
- Enrollment: 362 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Southeastern Academy

- School district: Lumberton
- Enrollment: 213 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. The Academy of Moore County

- School district: Aberdeen
- Enrollment: 471 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Quest Academy

- School district: Raleigh
- Enrollment: 140 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy

- School district: Charlotte
- Enrollment: 390 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Woods Charter School

- School district: Chapel Hill
- Enrollment: 509 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

