Best public elementary schools in Indiana

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Indiana using rankings from Niche .

#25. Thorpe Creek Elementary School



- School district: Hamilton Southeastern School District

- Enrollment: 668 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#24. Woodbrook Elementary School



- School district: Carmel Clay Schools

- Enrollment: 463 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#23. Mohawk Trails Elementary School



- School district: Carmel Clay Schools

- Enrollment: 592 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#22. Frank H. Hammond Elementary School



- School district: School Town of Munster

- Enrollment: 662 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#21. Solon Robinson Elementary School



- School district: Crown Point Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 554 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#20. Towne Meadow Elementary School



- School district: Carmel Clay Schools

- Enrollment: 690 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#19. Oak Trace Elementary School



- School district: Westfield-Washington Schools

- Enrollment: 534 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. College Wood Elementary School



- School district: Carmel Clay Schools

- Enrollment: 748 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Stonegate Elementary School



- School district: Zionsville Community Schools

- Enrollment: 494 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Smoky Row Elementary School



- School district: Carmel Clay Schools

- Enrollment: 685 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Brown Elementary School



- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 569 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Prairie Trace Elementary School



- School district: Carmel Clay Schools

- Enrollment: 615 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. West Clay Elementary School



- School district: Carmel Clay Schools

- Enrollment: 827 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. White Lick Elementary School



- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 533 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Eagle Elementary School



- School district: Zionsville Community Schools

- Enrollment: 439 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. West Lafayette Elementary School



- School district: West Lafayette Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 689 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. West Lafayette Intermediate School



- School district: West Lafayette Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 525 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Eagle Elementary School



- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 561 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Cardinal Elementary School



- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 911 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Reagan Elementary School



- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 553 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Delaware Trail Elementary School



- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 524 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Lincoln Elementary



- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation

- Enrollment: 511 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Zionsville Pleasant View Elementary School



- School district: Zionsville Community Schools

- Enrollment: 818 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Union Elementary School



- School district: Zionsville Community Schools

- Enrollment: 655 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Boone Meadow



- School district: Zionsville Community Schools

- Enrollment: 540 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+