Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Indiana

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYubJ_0lEhUAmh00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Indiana

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Indiana using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#25. Thorpe Creek Elementary School

- School district: Hamilton Southeastern School District
- Enrollment: 668 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#24. Woodbrook Elementary School

- School district: Carmel Clay Schools
- Enrollment: 463 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#23. Mohawk Trails Elementary School

- School district: Carmel Clay Schools
- Enrollment: 592 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#22. Frank H. Hammond Elementary School

- School district: School Town of Munster
- Enrollment: 662 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. Solon Robinson Elementary School

- School district: Crown Point Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 554 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. Towne Meadow Elementary School

- School district: Carmel Clay Schools
- Enrollment: 690 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#19. Oak Trace Elementary School

- School district: Westfield-Washington Schools
- Enrollment: 534 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. College Wood Elementary School

- School district: Carmel Clay Schools
- Enrollment: 748 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Stonegate Elementary School

- School district: Zionsville Community Schools
- Enrollment: 494 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Smoky Row Elementary School

- School district: Carmel Clay Schools
- Enrollment: 685 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Brown Elementary School

- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 569 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Prairie Trace Elementary School

- School district: Carmel Clay Schools
- Enrollment: 615 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. West Clay Elementary School

- School district: Carmel Clay Schools
- Enrollment: 827 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. White Lick Elementary School

- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 533 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Eagle Elementary School

- School district: Zionsville Community Schools
- Enrollment: 439 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. West Lafayette Elementary School

- School district: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 689 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. West Lafayette Intermediate School

- School district: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 525 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Eagle Elementary School

- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 561 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Cardinal Elementary School

- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 911 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Reagan Elementary School

- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 553 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Delaware Trail Elementary School

- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 524 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Lincoln Elementary

- School district: Brownsburg Community School Corporation
- Enrollment: 511 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Zionsville Pleasant View Elementary School

- School district: Zionsville Community Schools
- Enrollment: 818 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Union Elementary School

- School district: Zionsville Community Schools
- Enrollment: 655 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Boone Meadow

- School district: Zionsville Community Schools
- Enrollment: 540 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Fastest Growing Town in Indiana is Also One of the Healthiest in America
Westfield, IN8 hours ago
Indiana parents say son was bullied to the point of suicide; now they're calling for change
Covington, IN21 hours ago
Hull voted Indiana Miss Basketball for 2023
Zionsville, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Early Learning Indiana announces new statewide initiative
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
This Strange Type of Pie is the Best in Indiana According to Yelp
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Unemployment rates rise in Northwest Indiana
East Chicago, IN23 hours ago
A nonprofit provider of affordable homes in Indiana hopes to make more options available
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
National discount retailer closing many Indiana locations
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Student in custody following threat to Otter Creek Middle School
Terre Haute, IN5 days ago
Family, community mourn loss of 13-year-old Indiana boy who died by suicide
Covington, IN2 days ago
What famous nurseryman is buried in Indiana?
Bloomington, IN4 days ago
Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt Coming to Indiana
Thorntown, IN5 days ago
INDOT To Discuss Potential Changes For U.S. 30
Warsaw, IN2 days ago
WGCL NEWS — Daylight Savings Time Begins This Monday
Bloomington, IN5 days ago
White supremacy on the rise in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Chicago truck driver dies after crash on I-65 in southern Indiana
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Indianapolis bakery named best place for pie in the state
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
2023’s Most Miserable Cities In America Includes 3 Indiana Cities
Hammond, IN2 days ago
Indiana Farmer J.R. Roesner Discusses Concerns of Corn Growers During Commodity Classic
Orlando, FL3 days ago
This Indiana Diner Has Been Named the Best in the State
Huntington, IN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy