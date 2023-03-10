Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Wisconsin

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Wisconsin using rankings from Niche .

#19. Parkview Elementary School



- School district: Cedarburg School District

- Enrollment: 486 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Arboretum Elementary School



- School district: Waunakee Community School District

- Enrollment: 430 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Marcy Elementary School



- School district: Hamilton School District

- Enrollment: 503 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Mill Valley Elementary School



- School district: Muskego-Norway School District

- Enrollment: 450 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Oriole Lane Elementary School



- School district: Mequon-Thiensville School District

- Enrollment: 450 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Burleigh Elementary School



- School district: Elmbrook School District

- Enrollment: 757 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. North Lake Elementary School



- School district: North Lake

- Enrollment: 308 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Stormonth Elementary School



- School district: Fox Point-Bayside School District

- Enrollment: 467 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Donges Bay Elementary School



- School district: Mequon-Thiensville School District

- Enrollment: 383 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Swallow Elementary School



- School district: Hartland

- Enrollment: 471 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. College Park Elementary School



- School district: Greendale School District

- Enrollment: 256 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Northside Elementary School



- School district: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

- Enrollment: 412 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Tonawanda Elementary School



- School district: Elmbrook School District

- Enrollment: 408 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Brookfield Elementary School



- School district: Elmbrook School District

- Enrollment: 589 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Sunset Ridge Elementary School



- School district: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

- Enrollment: 332 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Elm Lawn Elementary School



- School district: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

- Enrollment: 374 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Dixon Elementary School



- School district: Elmbrook School District

- Enrollment: 569 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Swanson Elementary School



- School district: Elmbrook School District

- Enrollment: 752 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Lake Country School District



- School district: Hartland

- Enrollment: 505 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+