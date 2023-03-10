Open in App
Nebraska State
See more from this location?
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Nebraska

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx72W_0lEhU86U00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Nebraska

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Nebraska using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#5. West Bay Elementary School

- School district: Elkhorn Public Schools
- Enrollment: 509 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. West Dodge Station Elementary School

- School district: Elkhorn Public Schools
- Enrollment: 502 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Manchester Elementary School

- School district: Elkhorn Public Schools
- Enrollment: 553 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Sagewood Elementary School

- School district: Elkhorn Public Schools
- Enrollment: 490 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Blue Sage Elementary School

- School district: Elkhorn Public Schools
- Enrollment: 357 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nebraska State newsLocal Nebraska State
$43 million Capriana project adds a twist to Nebraska’s affordable housing crunch
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos have record February
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Longtime State Capitol administrator retires amid report of ‘altercation’
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Fast-growing food chain opens another new location in Nebraska
Lincoln, NE7 hours ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Nebraska
Lincoln, NE5 days ago
Threatening callers claiming to be with UPS are likely criminals, Nebraska police say
York, NE13 hours ago
Attorneys for Nebraska death row inmate want new trial
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Warm and windy on Wednesday, followed by strong cold front
Lincoln, NE11 hours ago
Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State
Nebraska City, NE1 day ago
Man arrested after authorities serve search warrants at northern Nebraska homes
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Winning Nebraska Lottery ticket sold at Gary’s Super Foods
Broken Bow, NE2 days ago
Ron’s Life: He was born in a brothel, built public TV and befriended famed Nebraskans. At 92, Ron Hull still loves every second.
Lincoln, NE5 days ago
Nebraska man with US Marshals warrant now in custody
Rapid City, SD5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy