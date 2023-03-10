Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Michigan

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Michigan using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#25. Wines Elementary School



- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools

- Enrollment: 429 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#24. Hill Elementary School



- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 341 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Martin Luther King Elementary School



- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools

- Enrollment: 488 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Conant Elementary School



- School district: Bloomfield Hills Schools

- Enrollment: 414 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. Achieve Charter Academy



- School district: Canton

- Enrollment: 792 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Novi Woods Elementary School



- School district: Novi Community School District

- Enrollment: 400 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Orchard Hills Elementary School



- School district: Novi Community School District

- Enrollment: 375 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Barnard Elementary School



- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 481 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Parkview Elementary School



- School district: Novi Community School District

- Enrollment: 551 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Wattles Elementary School



- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 417 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Cornell Elementary School



- School district: Okemos Public Schools

- Enrollment: 469 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. South Arbor Charter Academy



- School district: Ypsilanti

- Enrollment: 779 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Deerfield Elementary School



- School district: Novi Community School District

- Enrollment: 433 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Angell School



- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools

- Enrollment: 330 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Hamilton Elementary School



- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 460 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Cross Creek Charter Academy



- School district: Byron Center

- Enrollment: 791 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Village Oaks Elementary School



- School district: Novi Community School District

- Enrollment: 609 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Bennett Woods Elementary School



- School district: Okemos Public Schools

- Enrollment: 443 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Leonard Elementary School



- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 429 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Schroeder Elementary School



- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 472 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Hiawatha Elementary School



- School district: Okemos Public Schools

- Enrollment: 457 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Wass Elementary School



- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 406 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy



- School district: Plymouth

- Enrollment: 803 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Bemis Elementary School



- School district: Troy School District

- Enrollment: 509 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Okemos Public Montessori School at Central



- School district: Okemos Public Schools

- Enrollment: 305 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+