Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in Michigan

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqeFI_0lEhU7Dl00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Michigan

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Michigan using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#25. Wines Elementary School

- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools
- Enrollment: 429 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#24. Hill Elementary School

- School district: Troy School District
- Enrollment: 341 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#23. Martin Luther King Elementary School

- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools
- Enrollment: 488 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. Conant Elementary School

- School district: Bloomfield Hills Schools
- Enrollment: 414 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#21. Achieve Charter Academy

- School district: Canton
- Enrollment: 792 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. Novi Woods Elementary School

- School district: Novi Community School District
- Enrollment: 400 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Orchard Hills Elementary School

- School district: Novi Community School District
- Enrollment: 375 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Barnard Elementary School

- School district: Troy School District
- Enrollment: 481 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Parkview Elementary School

- School district: Novi Community School District
- Enrollment: 551 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Wattles Elementary School

- School district: Troy School District
- Enrollment: 417 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Cornell Elementary School

- School district: Okemos Public Schools
- Enrollment: 469 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. South Arbor Charter Academy

- School district: Ypsilanti
- Enrollment: 779 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Deerfield Elementary School

- School district: Novi Community School District
- Enrollment: 433 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Angell School

- School district: Ann Arbor Public Schools
- Enrollment: 330 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Hamilton Elementary School

- School district: Troy School District
- Enrollment: 460 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Cross Creek Charter Academy

- School district: Byron Center
- Enrollment: 791 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Village Oaks Elementary School

- School district: Novi Community School District
- Enrollment: 609 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Bennett Woods Elementary School

- School district: Okemos Public Schools
- Enrollment: 443 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Leonard Elementary School

- School district: Troy School District
- Enrollment: 429 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Schroeder Elementary School

- School district: Troy School District
- Enrollment: 472 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Hiawatha Elementary School

- School district: Okemos Public Schools
- Enrollment: 457 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Wass Elementary School

- School district: Troy School District
- Enrollment: 406 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy

- School district: Plymouth
- Enrollment: 803 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Bemis Elementary School

- School district: Troy School District
- Enrollment: 509 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Okemos Public Montessori School at Central

- School district: Okemos Public Schools
- Enrollment: 305 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Wayne State Guarantee: School to offer free tuition for Michigan students from families who make under $70K
Detroit, MI2 days ago
The Oldest Private Home/Family Residence in Michigan
Mackinac Island, MI1 day ago
Gov. Whitmer & Wayne State University Announce New Free-Ride Program
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 Michigan Cities Rank In Top Third Of Most Fattest Cities In America
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
AG Nessel probing alleged misuse of endowment funds at Michigan college
Albion, MI2 days ago
Flooding problems in Waterford create division among neighbors
Waterford Township, MI1 day ago
Fundraiser For Milford Montessori School After Crash
Milford, MI2 days ago
Driver heads to court for fatal Oakland County hit-and-run of Michigan State student
Oakland Charter Township, MI1 day ago
The sixth richest person in Michigan
Bloomfield Hills, MI3 days ago
Popular discount retailer opening another new store in Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI22 hours ago
Michigan’s Most Dangerous City Isn’t What You Think
Detroit, MI3 days ago
DeVos-owned Fox Motors expands metro Detroit footprint with deal for 3 dealerships
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Flashpoint: Lawmakers have been busy in Lansing -- what changes Michiganders should be aware of
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy