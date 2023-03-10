Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in Arizona

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Arizona using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#25. Horizon Honors Elementary School



- School district: Phoenix

- Enrollment: 802 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#24. Archway Classical Academy - Scottsdale



- School district: Scottsdale

- Enrollment: 1,081 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Keystone Montessori Charter School



- School district: Phoenix

- Enrollment: 194 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Scottsdale Country Day School



- School district: Scottsdale

- Enrollment: 154 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. Benchmark School



- School district: Phoenix

- Enrollment: 434 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Bright Beginnings School



- School district: Chandler

- Enrollment: 272 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Legacy Traditional School - Gilbert



- School district: Gilbert

- Enrollment: 1,137 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Montessori Education Centre Charter School - Mesa



- School district: Mesa

- Enrollment: 249 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. BASIS Goodyear Primary School



- School district: Goodyear

- Enrollment: 661 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. BASIS Phoenix Primary School



- School district: Phoenix

- Enrollment: 833 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Reid Traditional Schools - Valley Academy



- School district: Phoenix

- Enrollment: 748 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. BASIS Scottsdale Primary West Campus



- School district: Scottsdale

- Enrollment: 462 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Challenger Basic School



- School district: Gilbert

- Enrollment: 337 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. The Montessori Schoolhouse



- School district: Tucson

- Enrollment: 84 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. BASIS Scottsdale Primary - East Campus



- School district: Scottsdale

- Enrollment: 616 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. BASIS Peoria Primary School



- School district: Peoria

- Enrollment: 664 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Great Hearts Academies - Archway Lincoln



- School district: Chandler

- Enrollment: 712 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. BASIS Oro Valley Primary School



- School district: Oro Valley

- Enrollment: 713 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. BASIS Chandler Primary - North Campus



- School district: Chandler

- Enrollment: 639 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Great Hearts Academies - Archway Arete



- School district: Gilbert

- Enrollment: 542 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Khalsa Montessori Elementary School at Virginia



- School district: Phoenix

- Enrollment: 150 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. BASIS Tucson Primary School



- School district: Tucson

- Enrollment: 813 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Self Development Academy



- School district: Mesa

- Enrollment: 507 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. BASIS Flagstaff



- School district: Flagstaff

- Enrollment: 878 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. BASIS Mesa



- School district: Mesa

- Enrollment: 813 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)

- Niche grade: A+