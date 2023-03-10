Jenna Ortega Talks ‘SNL’ & ‘Scream 6’ in Thom Browne Suit Skirt With Brogue Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Jenna Ortega is keeping it busy. The actress stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to talk about what to expect from Season 2 of “Wednesday,” her bit with Aubrey Plaza at the SAG Awards, starring in “Scream VI,” and how she’s gearing up to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Marketing Plays: APL Inks Deal With Oracle Red Bull Racing as Footwear Partner, Dick's Sporting Goods Launches 'Sports Change Lives' Campaign + More News

Ortega looked to Thom Browne for her black and white outfit made up of a tailored blazer and skirt. Each piece featured a subtle geometric print, and she coupled it with a classic white button-down. She accessorized with Tiffany K Jewelry to add just a little glitz and glam.

Ortega’s hairstylist David Stanwell went for a messy but sophisticated updo, while her makeup artist Vincent Oquendo gave the actress a rosy glam look. Altogether, with her longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez, they created a quintessential Hollywood vibe.

Jenna Ortega Goes Retro in '70s-Inspired Jeans With Dior Jacket & Platforms in NYC

When it came to footwear, the star selected brogued long-point pumps from Thom Browne . Perforated patterns and a high curved heel are very on-brand for this footwear label. The pebble grain leather and signature Grosgrain loop tab speak to the importance of this style.

The pointed-toe silhouette has surged in popularity during the high heel resurgence, being embraced by brands like Amina Muaddi, Schutz and Steve Madden.

The last time we saw the young thespian, she was checking into her retro style, wearing ’70s-inspired Jeans with a quilted Dior jacket and sky-grazing platforms while taking over the streets of New York City.

Ortega often elevates herself with height-boosting footwear on and off the red carpet. The actress can regularly be seen on public outings in platform-soled boots and pumps from a range of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden and Valentino. Off-duty, she wears thick-soled Dr. Martens platform boots and Adidas sneakers. Ortega is also solidifying her presence in the shoe world, having been named Adidas ’ new brand ambassador in Feb. 2023.

PHOTOS: Jenna Ortega’s Best Outfits on Red Carpets Through the Years

Adam Driver Reveals He Spent Big 'Law & Order' Paycheck on Air Jordan Sneakers & Talks '65' for 'Jimmy Fallon'