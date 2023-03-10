Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Sports Illustrated

Chiefs Legend Otis Taylor Dies at 80

By Daniel Chavkin,

5 days ago

The former wide receiver was a staple for the team in the franchise’s early years.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor has died, the team announced on Friday. He was 80 years old

Taylor attended Prairie View A&M and was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the AFL draft and the Eagles in round 15 of the NFL draft in 1965. The wide receiver chose the Chiefs, and he played his entire career in Kansas City from 1965 to ’75, leading the league with 1,110 receiving yards in ’71 and making three Pro Bowls or AFL All Star games.

He was also a key member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship team after the 1969 season, leading the franchise in receiving yards that year. In Super Bowl IV vs. the Vikings, Taylor scored a 46-yard touchdown to essentially clinch the game for Kansas City.

“Otis was a Chief throughout his 11-year career, and he played an integral part in the early success of our franchise,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a statement .

“He became a Kansas City icon with his signature touchdown in Super Bowl IV, as he helped the Chiefs bring home our first Lombardi Trophy. He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off-the-field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis’ legacy will live forever as a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame.”

