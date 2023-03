HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small plane crash was reported in the town of La Veta, southeast of Walsenburg.

According to the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed at the La Veta Cuchara Valley Airport.

The sheriff's office said minor injuries were reported, but everyone on board survived.

This is a developing story.

