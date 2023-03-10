Open in App
Reports: Georgia Tech parts ways with coach Josh Pastner

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Josh Pastner, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

The reports come one day after the Yellow Jackets dropped an 89-81 decision to Pittsburgh in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

“I hope to be at Georgia Tech,” he said on Thursday, when asked if he expected to be retained for an eighth season with the school. “I love Georgia Tech. I love my job. I have a real passion for it, and I believe in it.”

Pastner, 45, has posted a 109-114 record during his time with the Yellow Jackets, including 15-18 this season. He led Georgia Tech to a conference tournament championship in 2020-21 and an NCAA Tournament appearance, but it was knocked out by Loyola-Chicago in the opening game.

Pastner also spent seven seasons with Memphis (2009-16). He owned a 167-73 record with the Tigers, helping the club to two regular-season Conference USA championships, three conference tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances.

–Field Level Media

