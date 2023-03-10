Cowboys restructure deals for Dak Prescott, Zack Martin

The Dallas Cowboys cleared about $30 million in cap space Friday by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and right guard Zack Martin.

The moves put the Cowboys under the 2023 salary cap with the free agency window opening next week.

Prescott was guaranteed $31 million for next season and carried a $49.1 million cap hit. The team converted $29 million of his salary into a signing bonus, clearing $21.75 million of cap space, per Spotrac.

Dallas also converted $12 million of Martin’s 2023 salary into a signing bonus, clearing another roughly $9 million in cap space.

Prescott, 29, passed for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions in 12 starts (8-4 record) last season.

Martin, 32, made his eighth Pro Bowl and earned his sixth first-team All-Pro selection after starting all 17 games last season.

–Field Level Media

