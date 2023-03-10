Springfield
Change location
See more from this location?
Springfield, OR
KDRV
Springfield police investigating suspicious death at mobile home park; more details about person charged in death come to light
By Robert Desaulniers, Joey Vacca,5 days ago
By Robert Desaulniers, Joey Vacca,5 days ago
GLENWOOD, Ore. -- A person of interest has been arrested in the death of a resident of a mobile home park, Springfield Police Department reported....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0