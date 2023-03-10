Open in App
Stacker

Best public elementary schools in New Jersey

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best public elementary schools in New Jersey

Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children's futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in New Jersey using rankings from Niche .

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#25. Malcolm S. Mackay Elementary School

- School district: Tenafly Public School District
- Enrollment: 316 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#24. George C. Baker Elementary School

- School district: Moorestown Township Public School District
- Enrollment: 375 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#23. Orchard Elementary School

- School district: Ridgewood Public School District
- Enrollment: 299 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. Sea Girt Elementary School

- School district: Sea Girt
- Enrollment: 150 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#21. Ralph S. Maugham Elementary School

- School district: Tenafly Public School District
- Enrollment: 333 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. Harrington Park School District

- School district: Harrington Park
- Enrollment: 558 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Hillside Elementary School

- School district: Livingston Board of Education School District
- Enrollment: 386 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Essex Fells School

- School district: Essex Fells
- Enrollment: 244 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Ridge Elementary School

- School district: Ridgewood Public School District
- Enrollment: 443 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School

- School district: Summit Public School District
- Enrollment: 326 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. South Valley Elementary School

- School district: Moorestown Township Public School District
- Enrollment: 345 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Hatikvah International Charter School

- School district: East Brunswick
- Enrollment: 546 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Littlebrook Elementary School

- School district: Princeton Public Schools
- Enrollment: 342 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Wildwood Elementary School

- School district: Mountain Lakes School District
- Enrollment: 428 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Hawes Elementary School

- School district: Ridgewood Public School District
- Enrollment: 393 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Wandell School

- School district: Saddle River
- Enrollment: 129 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Washington Elementary School

- School district: Summit Public School District
- Enrollment: 335 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. South Mountain School

- School district: Millburn Township School District
- Enrollment: 274 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Glenwood Elementary School

- School district: Millburn Township School District
- Enrollment: 357 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Princeton Charter School

- School district: Princeton
- Enrollment: 426 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Deerfield Elementary School

- School district: Millburn Township School District
- Enrollment: 400 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Hartshorn Elementary School

- School district: Millburn Township School District
- Enrollment: 393 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Wyoming Elementary School

- School district: Millburn Township School District
- Enrollment: 310 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Washington School

- School district: Millburn Township School District
- Enrollment: 398 (student to teacher ratio unavailable)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Alpine Elementary School

- School district: Alpine
- Enrollment: 151 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

Comments / 0

Community Policy