Colorado bill to raise age limit on firearms purchases gets major rewrite

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 13: Representatives Dylan Roberts, left, and Kyle Mullica meet briefly on the House floor during the first legislative day of the 73rd General Assembly at the Colorado State Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott) Kathryn Scott

The state Senate is on Friday debating three gun bills that cleared committees this week, and one is set to get a major rewrite.

Senate Bill 169 is the measure that would raise the age limit for purchasing most firearms from 18 to 21.

The bill as introduced spelled out what kinds of firearms someone under the age of 21 would be prohibited from either buying or possessing.

The measure, sponsored by Sens. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton and Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, also included a few exemptions to cover circumstances like hunting licenses, and those on active duty in the military or in law enforcement.

It also included an exemption for those between 18 and 21 who possess either a handgun or semi-automatic center rifle and operate it while under the direct supervision of an immediate family member who is at least 25 years old.

Witnesses in favor of the measure pointed out that mass shootings are increasingly being carried out by those under the age of 21, including at Columbine High School and the shooters at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, with one of those shooters aged 18.

Tom Mauser, whose son, Daniel, was murdered at Columbine, noted during committee testimony Wednesday that an 18-year-old friend purchased the four long guns for the killers at the Tanner Gun Show. One of the killers turned 18 just 11 days before the massacre, he pointed out.

However, during the bill's hearing in the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee Wednesday, witnesses pointed out that the state offers a hunter education course and certificate for young people through the state's Division of Parks and Wildlife, and that the bill would prohibit their participation in those programs, which are open to those as young as 10 years old.

Wes Mendez of the Colorado Bowhunting Association and his son, Griffin, 11, a fifth-grader at Eldorado Elementary in Highlands Ranch testified in favor of amending the bill to allow for youth to continue to participate in the program. Griffin is registered to take his hunter safety education course next month, and he fears he could lose his opportunity.

Witnesses also noted that young people between 18 and 21 often work on their family farms and ranches, and that requires defense against predators. The bill would interfere with their ability to ward off predators.

In addition, the military offers an opportunity to enlist at 17 and in a two-year program that would make them veterans at 19. The bill would prohibit them from purchasing or possessing firearms after their discharge.

SB 169 was amended to address the hunter education issue, and to offer an affirmative defense for those who must defend their farms or ranches from predators. Mullica explained that the affirmative defense is included in other state statutes, most notably, the safe storage bill passed in 2022.

Mullica told Colorado Politics Thursday he intends to offer a strike-below amendment Friday that will rewrite the bill and address many of the issues raised in the hearing and with an important addition: removal of the language that defines the kinds of firearms that would be prohibited to those between 18 and 21.

The exemptions will be modified, too, Mullica explained. The exemptions around law enforcement, active-duty military, shooting sports and hunter education will remain, but the language on affirmative defense for warding off wildlife predators will be removed and replaced with a straight exemption. That also would apply to self-defense, Mullica said. Notably, however, that will be for possession of firearms and not for purchase, he added.

The Senate at this hour is debating Senate Bill 170, which would add district attorneys, health care providers and teachers to the list of those who can seek red flag orders when they believe someone is a danger to themselves or to others. They will also debate Senate Bill 168, the bill to allow victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers and dealers in civil court.