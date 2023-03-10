Open in App
Pioneer, CA
FOX40

Dollar General roof collapses in Amador County, building a ‘total loss’

By Jacque Porter,

5 days ago

(KTXL) — The roof of a Dollar General in Pioneer collapsed Thursday, the Amador Fire Department said.

Video above: Recycling Center Roof Collapses in Nevada County

According to the fire department, no one was injured and the building is a “total loss.”

Sacramento area and Sierra Nevada storm updates: President Biden approves emergency declaration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcJMk_0lEhLFJ500
    Image Courtesy the Amador Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMuVQ_0lEhLFJ500
    Image Courtesy the Amador Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FURj_0lEhLFJ500
    Image Courtesy the Amador Fire Department

The Amador Fire Department did not provide a cause for the collapse but images from the scene show piles of snow around the building.

Officials in neighboring El Dorado County advised residents on Tuesday to clear snow loads from their roofs to prevent building collapse in advance of the current winter storm.

