Monroe County, MI
The Monroe News

At least 3-5 inches of fresh snow blankets Lenawee, Monroe counties Friday

By Brad Heineman, The Monroe News,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXqXW_0lEhL6Rn00

The first day of spring isn’t for another nine calendar days. Until then, Old Man Winter still owns the seasonal spotlight.

People in Lenawee and Monroe counties arose to a fresh blanket of white snow that resulted in minor hiccups during the morning commute and closed school districts across the region, ushering in a three-day weekend for students and teachers.

Earlier report:Monroe County school announcements for March 10

A winter weather advisory was in effect for Lenawee and Monroe counties, along with much of southeastern Michigan and the Thumb region, through 4 p.m. Friday. A range of at least 3 to 5 inches of snow was expected in the area.

Maps and interactive graphs provided online by the National Weather Service noted 3 inches of snow Friday morning in Addison and nearly 3 1/2 inches of snow in Morenci. Reports from 8 a.m. Friday showed Saline and Ann Arbor both recorded more than 5 inches of snow.

Accumulating snow began after midnight Thursday and continued throughout Friday morning. Snowfall gradually decreased Friday afternoon.

Blowing snow and untreated roads made a recipe of potential hazardous travel. The Dundee Police Department shared on its Facebook page a photo from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 23, just north of M-50. There were no injuries in the crash, the police department said.

“Please drive slow and safe,” the post said. The police department reported there were multiple crashes in both directions of U.S. 23 from the Michigan-Ohio state line to Milan.

