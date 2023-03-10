Starling Marte couldn't have scripted better return from offseason surgery

Starling Marte’s surgically repaired groin appears to be just fine.

Making his spring training debut after spending much of the offseason recovering from his surgery, the 2022 All-Star ripped a double on the fourth pitch he saw on the day, lacing a line drive down the right field line, and wore a big smile as he stood on second base.

Marte was nowhere near done.

Two innings later, Marte crushed a no-doubt home run to left center, making it two extra-base hits in as many at-bats in his first taste of game action since the rubber game of the Wild Card Series last October.

Marte’s health is a big boost for New York, especially at the top of the order, and figures to be one of the team’s key contributors at the plate this season. Friday was a good sign that Marte is ready to be just that.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)