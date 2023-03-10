Open in App
New York City, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

Starling Marte couldn't have scripted better return from offseason surgery

By Ryan Chichester,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSKEU_0lEhL12A00

Starling Marte’s surgically repaired groin appears to be just fine.

Making his spring training debut after spending much of the offseason recovering from his surgery, the 2022 All-Star ripped a double on the fourth pitch he saw on the day, lacing a line drive down the right field line, and wore a big smile as he stood on second base.

Marte was nowhere near done.

Two innings later, Marte crushed a no-doubt home run to left center, making it two extra-base hits in as many at-bats in his first taste of game action since the rubber game of the Wild Card Series last October.

Marte’s health is a big boost for New York, especially at the top of the order, and figures to be one of the team’s key contributors at the plate this season. Friday was a good sign that Marte is ready to be just that.

