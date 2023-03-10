Storm washes out Santa Cruz County road, hundreds stranded

SOQUEL, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Santa Cruz County officials have called for evacuations of several communities and a key mountain road is leaving residents stranded following storm damage.

The big problem is on Main Street in Soquel — a unincorporated town on the northern coast of Monterey Bay — where a portion of the road was entirely washed out from flooding. The street is the only way in and out for hundreds of residents.

"I've lived here for over 40 years, almost 45 years, so I've seen it flood before, but I've never seen it do that," said local midwife Rebecca Hughes.

Road washed out in Soquel, Santa Cruz County, leaving residents stranded. Photo credit KCBS Radio/Jennifer Hodges

Anthony Cefaloni, division chief with Central Fire, told KCBS Radio officials are trying to put together a plan. "The entire road is gone for about, I would guess, a 25 foot section," he said. "The objective would be to at least get one lane where things can get up and down through it."

The county has opened a number of shelters for residents who have evacuated and the homeless. "It's important to be indoors at night," Cefaloni added. "It's freezing cold."

County residents are being encouraged to know the zone they live in, as there are numerous evacuation warnings and orders.

