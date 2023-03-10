Alabama baseball to play doubleheader against Columbia on Saturday

Due to the threat of rain on Sunday, Alabama baseball's series finale against Columbia has been rescheduled. It will now be played Saturday as the back end of a doubleheader with Saturday's regularly-scheduled game, per a release from the Crimson Tide.

The first game of the doubleheader is set to start at 1 p.m., with the second starting 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both doubleheader games will be nine innings, and Friday's series opener will still be played as scheduled at 6 p.m.. Tickets for both Saturday and Sunday will be honored for the doubleheader.

Alabama enters the series at 14-0, one of the best starts in school history. The Crimson Tide most recently defeated Alabama State 21-7 on Wednesday night.

Columbia enters the series at 2-5, most recently splitting a four-game set with UNC-Wilmington from March 2-5. This will be the first time the two programs have met.