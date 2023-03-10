Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Mamaroneck track and field's Matthew Doherty

Name: Matthew Doherty

School: Mamaroneck

Sport: Indoor track and field

Class: Senior

Athletics: On March 4, Doherty won the NYSPHSAA championship in the 1,000-meters for the second straight year. His time of 2:30.30 placed him in the top 25 nationally for his 1000m run. ... He was the Section 1 champion in the 1000m ... The two-year captain of the cross country and track teams won the Westchester County Championship in the 1,600 meters. ... His time of 4:13.63 set a Mamaroneck school record and was the second fastest time in the state. ... He went undefeated in the 1000m during the indoor season. ... During the cross country season, Doherty led the Tigers to the first ever Section 1 title. ... Doherty will continue his running career at Brown University.

Extracurriculars: Doherty is the Vice President of the Mamaroneck HS Executive Board's Social Committee. ... He's been a member of Student Council since 10th grade. ... He's a member of the Amigos Club which is a tutoring/mentoring program at the one of the elementary schools. ... During the summer, Doherty has worked as a camp counselor at Larchmont Shore Club and a babysitter to several families.