Rock Rapids, IA
KCAU 9 News

WATCH: Central Lyon shows great sportsmanship moments after clinching spot for state final

By Wesley Thoene,

5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — There was an awesome display of good sportsmanship from the Central Lyon Lions Boys Basketball team Thursday night.

The Lions avoided the upset with a one-point win, 56-55, in the Iowa State Championship semifinal Thursday night against the Pella Christian Eagles .

The Lions were up by one point with seconds left on the clock and the Eagles with the ball. As the clock ticked down, Eagles player Tysen De Vries gets passed the ball and then took his chance for the win. The ball sadly missed its mark as the buzzer rings and De Vries falls to the floor.

Matt Elbert, the Lions player covering De Vries, watches the ball to confirm his team’s win and then checks on De Vries. Elbert and Central Lyon’s Andrew Austin help De Vries up as other Lions players come over and comfort De Vries.

Wynot and Cedar Catholic boys advance to D-2 and C-2 State semifinals

Watch the interaction below.

Central Lyon is set to face off against another Siouxland team, Western Christian in the state 2A final . If Central Lyon wins, it will be their first state title in program history. Meanwhile, Western Christian is appearing for their 11th state championship. That game is set to start Friday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

