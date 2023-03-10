Open in App
Pocatello, ID
See more from this location?
Idaho State Journal

Zonta Club of Pocatello commemorated International Women’s Day and Zonta Rose Day

By Zonta Club of Pocatello News release,

5 days ago
POCATELLO — On March 8, International Women’s Day, Zonta International joined the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pocatello, ID newsLocal Pocatello, ID
Fire Department PIO appointed to Champions & Emerging Leaders Group
Pocatello, ID8 hours ago
Gold medalist, Simplot Games chairman Dick Fosbury dies at 76
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
What to do this week in East Idaho
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After Vandalism, IF Community Food Basket Will Hold Fundraiser
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Caravan traveling through SE Idaho to raise awareness for missing Fort Hall man Matthew Broncho
Fort Hall, ID2 days ago
City begins demolition of Ross Park water slide
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Community Food Basket needs our help on road to recovery following a break in
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Jackson, Wyoming Couple Talks About Experience with the Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Local residents vote to approve several school district levies
Pocatello, ID20 hours ago
Two local families file lawsuits against Lance Peck as trial date is set in criminal case
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Elevating Teens: Senior leads Highland cheerleaders to state title
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Gimley is a house-trained, cleaned dog looking for his fur-ever family
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
3 things to know this morning – March 13, 2023
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
Authorities sound alarm over potential flooding in Southeast Idaho, offer free sandbags
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
4A District 5 all-conference basketball teams released
Pocatello, ID22 hours ago
Man suing Idaho Falls Police, accuses department of excessive force
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
After split-vote snafu, Bonneville trustees unanimously approve a $34.5 million bond measure
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
As ISU begins spring practice, the program's changes are more evident than ever
Pocatello, ID22 hours ago
Hundreds of housing units being built throughout Chubbuck
Chubbuck, ID3 days ago
Aberdeen's Seth Hall steals show at high school all-star game
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Police: Two local juveniles arrested after leading police on high-speed chase from Shelley to Chubbuck
Chubbuck, ID1 day ago
Flood advisory in effect amid rising temps, pending rainstorm
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Vehicular manslaughter charge dismissed against alleged drunken driver who fatally struck pedestrian
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Local man arrested after reportedly trying to grab deputy's gun at hospital
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy