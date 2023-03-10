Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Ohio State standout to miss Big Ten quarterfinals

By Chad Krispinsky,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096iEa_0lEhI25w00

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh will not play in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals due to knee soreness.

The Buckeyes are set to meet Michigan State with a trip to the Big Ten semifinals on the line.

Former Cavalier out of jail following drive-by shooting

Sensabaugh appeared in the first two games of the tournament, as the Buckeyes picked up wins over Wisconsin and Iowa. Sensabaugh finished with 16 points in OSU’s upset win over the Hawkeyes on Thursday.

Ohio State enters the quarterfinals with a record of 15-18.

This season, Sensabaugh is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Friday’s tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jack Sawyer will take on new role for Ohio State in 2023
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Mild winter leads to millions in savings for Ohio
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Whitehall boy found, Ohio Amber Alert canceled
Whitehall, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy