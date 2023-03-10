Ohio State standout to miss Big Ten quarterfinals

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh will not play in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals due to knee soreness.

The Buckeyes are set to meet Michigan State with a trip to the Big Ten semifinals on the line.

Sensabaugh appeared in the first two games of the tournament, as the Buckeyes picked up wins over Wisconsin and Iowa. Sensabaugh finished with 16 points in OSU’s upset win over the Hawkeyes on Thursday.

Ohio State enters the quarterfinals with a record of 15-18.

This season, Sensabaugh is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Friday’s tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

