Man charged with 15 child sex crimes

A Cleveland County man is in jail for allegedly molesting young girls.

David Shawn Hedspeth is accused of sexually assaulting two children starting from when each of them was 10 years old.

The abuse against the one girl was over the course of approximately eight years, according to Capt. Bryan Gordon with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The second accuser was abused for a shorter amount of time, he added.

Hedspeth was acquainted with the children who are now 18 and 10, Gordon said.

Hedspeth, 52, faces 15 felony charges including multiple counts of sex offense with a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.

He is being held on a $265,000 bond.