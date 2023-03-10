Open in App
Wyoming News

#5. Panera Bread (tied)

By QualityHD // Shutterstock,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35y7zx_0lEhHA2I00

- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 77

- Change from 2021: -1

Panera Bread is a fast-casual restaurant known for its quality ingredients. It even maintains a "No No List" of items the chain would never use in its recipes. Panera began in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company, armed with a sourdough starter from San Francisco. In 2017, JAB Holding Company purchased the chain. It now operates more than 2,100 bakery-cafes under Panera Bread or St. Louis Bread Company across 48 states and Ontario, Canada.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Donald Trump Asks Rally Crowd If They Don't Like Their Kids And People Have Answers
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL16 hours ago
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy