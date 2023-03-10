5. Panera Bread (tied)

- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 77

- Change from 2021: -1

Panera Bread is a fast-casual restaurant known for its quality ingredients. It even maintains a "No No List" of items the chain would never use in its recipes. Panera began in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company, armed with a sourdough starter from San Francisco. In 2017, JAB Holding Company purchased the chain. It now operates more than 2,100 bakery-cafes under Panera Bread or St. Louis Bread Company across 48 states and Ontario, Canada.