5. Chipotle (tied)

- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 77

- Change from 2021: 0

Chipotle has been called an anti-McDonald's for its unconventional approach to fast food. It prides itself on serving responsibly sourced food with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It operates all 2,950 restaurants it owns across the globe. In 2022, its revenue increased by 14.4% to $8.6 billion. It also opened 236 new restaurants. More recently, it launched a $50 million venture fund focused on eateries with a similar socially conscious approach to dining as the company.