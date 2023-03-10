16. Dunkin' (tied)

- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 74

- Change from 2021: -3

The founder of Dunkin' Donuts, William Rosenberg, started out selling coffee and donuts in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1948. The company's original name was Open Kettle, but it was later changed to Dunkin' Donuts in 1950. Today, Dunkin' Donuts is one of the world's largest chains specializing in coffee and baked goods, with more than 12,000 franchise locations worldwide, and is beloved by many, including celebrity fan Ben Affleck .