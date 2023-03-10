Open in App
Wyoming News

#1. Chick-fil-A

By Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQpEk_0lEhH0IH00

- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 83

- Change from 2021: 0

Chick-fil-A is known for its 100% whole breast meat with no fillers and hormones. Founder Truett Cathy created the recipe over 50 years ago, and it hasn't changed. The chain has faced backlash for its founder's philanthropic efforts, especially giving to conservative and Christian organizations opposed to LGBTQ+ rights. Still, it does abstain from donating to politicians, a common practice in the industry. No matter the politics, the chicken sandwich is undeniably good, and more recently, it has been testing a plant-based sandwich it took four years to develop.

