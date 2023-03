- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 75

- Change from 2021: -1

Little Caesars is known for its iconic "Pizza! Pizza!" advertising slogan, introduced in 1979. The slogan was originally created to promote the chain's two-for-one pizza deal, but it quickly became synonymous with the brand and is still used today. The chain is also known for being more affordable, making it a good choice for a wide variety of consumers.