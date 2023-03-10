Open in App
#16. Sonic (tied)

By James R. Martin // Shutterstock

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22M8We_0lEhGuRp00

- 2022 customer satisfaction score: 74

- Change from 2021: 1

Soon after its founding in the 1950s, Sonic began experimenting with intercom ordering systems, which allowed customers to place their orders without leaving their cars. Today, Sonic is known for its drive-in concept, with carhops delivering food to customers' cars. The company has over 3,500 locations across the United States, and it is known for its extensive drink menu, which includes slushies, milkshakes, and other frozen treats.

