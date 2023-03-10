Obituary: Teresa Kay Jones Wooten

Funeral service for Teresa Kay Jones Wooten, 49, of Cullman, will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Springhill Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Rev. Tim Aris, Rev. Terry Blankenship and Arby Chandler will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Sunday.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wooten family.

Mrs. Wooten passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at CRMC. She was born Nov. 25, 1973 to Watson and Myra Robinson Jones. Teresa exceeded every doctor’s expectations, because she was determined to do so. After days of being surrounded by family and friends, Teresa peacefully passed away. She is no longer in pain and enjoying the many rewards of Heaven surrounded by family that has gone on before. She will be missed by so many, but we are thankful she is now healed. Please continue to pray for her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Watson Jones; mother-in-law, Manzie Wooten; grandparents, Ila and Verlie Jones, Myrtle and Dick Sterling, Clyde Robinson.

Survivors include her husband, Tommy Dwayne Wooten; daughter, Sadie Wooten; mother, Myra Robinson Jones; father-in-law, Tommy N. Wooten; sister, Tina (Anthony) Jones; niece, nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers will be John Hall, Jay Hall, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Silvers, Shane Conn, Adam Shelton.

Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com .